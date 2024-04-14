Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Dhoni's Last Over Cameo Sinks Hardik Pandya and Co at Wankhede (Watch Video)

The Mumbai Indians bowling struggled at the Wankhede as Hardik Pandya led men in blue were set a daunting target of 200 by the Chennai Super Kings. The idea to move Rahane up the order didn't work for CSK as Coetzee got his wicket within the powerplay. Ravindra too couldn't continue for long as he was dismissed by Shreyas Gopal in the 8th over. Just when MI had things under control, Dube and Gaikwad joined hands and had a fantastic partnership for the third wicket.

Both the batters played some exquisite shots in their partnership and also notched up their fifties in the process. Shreyas Gopal bowled the only over due to Dube's threat, however, Shepherd had a terrible outing. Bumrah bowled a couple of wily overs towards the end to restrict Mitchell, but Dhoni walked out to bat and hit a hat-trick of sixes in the final over of the innings to give men in a yellow a strong finish.