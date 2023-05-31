MS Dhoni likely to be admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is set to be admitted at Kolkilaben Hospital in Mumbai, just days after winning a record-equalling fifth IPL title on Monday night. CSK defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Dhoni has played throughout the IPL 2023 season with an injured knee. According to various report, Dhoni is set to get admitted to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai this week for a number of tests pertaining to his knee injury. It was speculated that it would be his last season in the tournament, but the legendary player has refused to hang the boots and will also play in the next edition.

“If you see circumstantially, this is the best time for me to announce retirement from the Indian Premier League. But with the amount of love and affection I’ve got this year, the easy thing for me would be to say goodbye. But the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and return in the next season. But a lot depends on my body. I have six-seven months to decide, and I can disappoint my fans. I think I’ll play one more season for them,” he said. Earlier in IPL 2023 season, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that Dhoni was playing in the T20 league with a knee injury. “He (Dhoni) is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat,” Fleming said in the press conference after the match against Rajasthan Royals last month.

