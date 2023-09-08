MS Dhoni plays golf with former US President Donald Trump

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is enjoying his vacation in United States of America (USA). On his US trip, he was invited by former president of United States Donald Trump to play a game of golf. The former India captain got a picture clicked with Trump in his golf gear. Dhoni and Trump are standing next to each other in the viral photo.

Dhoni has been away from the cricket pitch since leading Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title a few months ago and has been constantly seen enjoying his free time.On Wednesday, Dhoni was seen in attendance to watch the World No.1 take on Zverev in the quarterfinals of the US Open.The match took place on a Wednesday and saw Alcaraz, a 19-year-old Spanish prodigy, outperform Zverev with a score of 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. This victory was particularly noteworthy as it marked Alcaraz's progression into the semi-finals of the last major tournament of 2023.