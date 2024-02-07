MS Dhoni Spotted Practicing with 'Prime Sports' Sticker Of His Childhood Friend's Store, Picture Goes Viral

Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni is gearing up for the upcoming IPL 2024 season with full intensity. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has initiated his training sessions following a visit to the Deori Maa Temple in Jharkhand. Dhoni, renowned for his exceptional skills as a wicketkeeper-batsman, has hit the nets to prepare for CSK’s campaign in the upcoming tournament.

A recent post by cskfansofficial on Instagram showcased Dhoni's full-fledged practice in the nets, garnering attention for another reason as well: MS Dhoni is seen practising with the Prime Sports sticker on his bat. The sentimental value of PRIME SPORTS for Dhoni, owned by his childhood friend Paramjit Singh, is highlighted as it marked the beginning of his illustrious career. Dhoni's practice with this bat reflects his dedication to the game and underscores the enduring bond with his friends from the beginning of his career.

After leading the Chennai Super Kings to their record-equalling 5th IPL title, Dhoni was expected to bid farewell to the sport. However, his decision to return for IPL 2024 delighted fans. While Dhoni's return for IPL 2024 has been confirmed, speculations loom regarding his future post this season. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan hinted that only Dhoni holds the key to whether this will be his final edition or not, adding an air of suspense to Dhoni's future endeavours.

In the lead-up to IPL 2024, CSK made strategic squad changes, releasing eight players and bringing in six replacements. Notable additions include Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra, Mustafizur Rahman, and Avanish Rao Aravelly. The confirmed CSK squad for IPL 2024 comprises MS Dhoni (Captain), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Avanish Rao Aravelly.