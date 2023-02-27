MS Dhoni supported him when others targeted him: Kohli's coach

Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, has revealed how MS Dhoni supported his ward through a tough period.

Speaking to India News Sports amid the four-match Test series between Australia and hosts Australia, Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar opened up about the unbreakable bond between the former Indian captains. “Virat [Kohli] has always respected MS Dhoni and considers him a big brother. When Dhoni played under Virat, we saw Virat go at the long on during the death overs,” Sharma said.

"He knew that his big brother was there to handle things. This allowed him to field in the deep, as you need to have good fielders in those positions towards the backend of the innings. I really appreciate Dhoni for supporting Virat at a time when others targeted him," he added.

Kohli is currently part of India's squad for the ongoing four-match home Test series against Australia. The right-handed batter has mustered 76 runs in three innings so far at an average of 25.33.

The two sides are set to lock horns in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, starting on Wednesday, March 1.