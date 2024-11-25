Mukesh Choudhary Sold to CSK (Chennai Super Kings) for INR 30 Lakh at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Mukesh Choudhary was bought by Chennai Super Kings for his base price of INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 28-year-old left-arm pacer will return to the Super Kings after a brief absence in 2024.

Choudhary made his IPL debut in 2022 for Chennai Super Kings playing 13 matches and taking 16 wickets. He missed the 2023 season due to injury but was part of the squad again in 2024. However, he only played one game and did not take any wickets.

In domestic cricket Choudhary plays for Maharashtra and has made a strong start to the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. He has taken 15 wickets in the last three matches and will be looking to make an impact for Chennai in the upcoming IPL season.