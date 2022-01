Mumbai Cricket Association shuts office for three days after members test positive for COVID-19

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was on Friday forced to shut its office for three days after a number of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19. According to a report in Indian Express, a ew cases have been reported in the BCCI office too. The Cricket Centre is the headquarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is situated in the plush South Mumbai area. The MCA operates from the same building.

A BCCI source told PTI on Friday afternoon, “Yes, there have been a few positive cases as COVID19 cases are rising in Mumbai. 90 per cent of the staff are working from home, while a minimal staff is working from the Board office. The office is open though, we haven’t shut it. ”On Thursday, Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases, a fresh all-time single-day high while four patients succumbed to the disease, according to a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).