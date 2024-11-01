Mumbai Weather Update: India and New Zealand Players Struggle In Scorching Heat As Temperatures Hit 33 Degrees

The India and New Zealand players faced challenges under the intense Mumbai heat, as temperatures in the city approached over 30 degrees Celsius. This heat forced frequent drink breaks, with New Zealand’s batters even using towels over their heads to cope with the humidity. The final Test match, which began on Friday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, has seen both teams grappling with the weather conditions. Umpires have been calling for drink breaks every 10 to 12 overs to keep players hydrated.

New Zealand players feeling the heat in Mumbai's humidity!☀️💦

During each break, non-playing team members have been providing cold towels, chairs, and drinks to help players cool down. New Zealand players Daryl Mitchell and Will Young were noticeably drenched in sweat, making the conditions even more grueling as they battled the high temperatures. The heat and humidity impacted Mitchell's running between the wickets, limiting his ability to push for quick singles.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat. Akash Deep made an early breakthrough, dismissing Devon Conway, while Washington Sundar removed Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra in the first session. With this match, New Zealand has already secured the series victory, marking India’s first home series loss in 12 years after New Zealand’s wins in the first two Tests.