Munish Bali appointed India's fielding coach for New Zealand tour

Munish Bali has been named fielding coach for India's limited overs tour of New Zealand, joining the support staff led by VVS Laxman. India will play the first of the three-match T20I series in New Zealand on November 18.With the Rahul Dravid-led support staff being given a break post the T20 World Cup, Laxman will be the head coach on the tour beginning November 18 in Wellington. India will play three T20s and as many ODIs.

Bali, Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting coach) and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling coach) will be part of the support staff in New Zealand. All three coaches are based at the National Cricket Academy, which is headed by Laxman.Team India is all set to travel to New Zealand for a white-ball bilateral series comprising three T20Is and three One-Day Internationals. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul rested, Hardik Pandya will take charge of the team in the shortest format and Shikhar Dhawan will lead in the ODIs.