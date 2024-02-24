Musheer Khan Slams Maiden Double Hundred To Rescue Mumbai In Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals

Young Mumbai batsman Musheer Khan showcased his talent by converting his maiden First-Class century into a double hundred during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda at the BKC Ground in Mumbai on Saturday.

Entering the crease at number three for Mumbai amidst a top-order collapse, Musheer reached his double century off 350 deliveries, punctuated by 18 fours. Despite Mumbai struggling at 99 for four, Musheer, supported by the lower order, propelled Mumbai to a total of 384 runs.

This match marked Musheer's return to First-Class cricket after over a year since January 2023. In his previous three First-Class matches, Musheer had amassed 96 runs from five innings, with a highest score of 42.

Aged 18 years and 362 days, Musheer also became the second youngest Bombay/Mumbai batsman to achieve a Ranji Trophy double hundred. Wasim Jaffer holds the overall record among Mumbai batsmen, having scored a double century at the age of 18 years and 262 days against Saurashtra in the 1996-97 Ranji Trophy season.

Musheer's stellar innings concluded with him unbeaten on 203 off 357 deliveries, before Baroda spinner Bhargav Bhatt's career-best figures of 7 for 112 halted Mumbai's progress.

Musheer, the younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, gained attention for his performance in the recently-concluded Under 19 World Cup, where he emerged as the second-highest run-scorer for India, amassing 360 runs at an average of 60.00, including two centuries and a fifty. Meanwhile, his elder brother Sarfaraz made headlines last week after scoring twin fifties in his debut Test match for India against England in Rajkot.