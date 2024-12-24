‘My Knee Is Fine’: Rohit Sharma Dismisses Injury Concerns Ahead of 4th Test Against Australia

Ahead of the fourth Test against Australia this week, concern was raised about the knee injury of the Indian captain Rohit Sharma after the batsman was hit during a practice session on Sunday, December 24. However, on Tuesday morning, Sharma dismissed reports of his injury and said his "knee is fine."

"Knee is fine. Nothing had changed since last I spoke. We had two sessions what can change? I think those pitches which we trained they are used pitches. Today is the only day we are gonna get fresher wickets. Will go and see how it is, train accordingly," Sharma said.

Also Read | He is short of confidence with self-doubts: Sanjay Manjrekar reflects on Rohit Sharma's recent Test form.

Sharma missed the opening Test match as he was with his family after his newborn son and has been struggling for form since returning it. He was not looking well after being struck on his left knee in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

My knee is fine: India captain Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) dismisses injury concerns ahead of fourth Test against Australia. #BGT2024#IndvsAuspic.twitter.com/R6vn9URMas — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 24, 2024

However, Indian pace bowler Akash Deep said, “Such injuries are quite common when you play cricket and it doesn’t make much of a difference.” “I think this was a wic­k­et for white-ball cric­ket, so the ball kept a bit low and it was a bit difficult to bat on. But such blows happen and it’s not a concern.”

India battled hard to earn a draw in the rain-int­e­rrupted third Test in Bris­bane to leave the five-ma­t­ch series locked at 1-1 ahead of the Boxing Day clash. The tourists won the first Test in Perth by 295 runs before crashing to a 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide.