Narayan Jagadeesan sets world record scores 277 in a marathon knock

Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan scripted a world record on Monday as he went past legendary cricketer Kumar Sangakkara to hit the most number of consecutive tons in the 50-over format. Jagadeesan completed the achievement during Tamil Nadu's match against Arunachal Pradesh at the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier 50-over domestic tournament.

Jagadeesan's explosive innings saw him score 277 off 141 balls, which included 25 boundaries, and 15 sixes. This was his fifth consecutive ton and with this he shattered Sangakkara's record, who had previously slammed four consecutive tons in the 2015 Cricket World Cup.Apart from his colossal knock against Arunachal, Jagadeesan had scored 128(123) vs Haryana, 114* (vs Andhra Pradesh), 107 (vs Chhattisgarh), and168 vs Goa.Meanwhile, Jagaddesan's 277 against Arunachal also stands as the highest individual score in the 50-over format.

Jagadeesan, who was one of the few players to be released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the mini-auction in December, has racked up a mammoth 799 runs in six innings at a staggering average of 159.80 in the current VHT campaign. Talking about the above-mentioned Arunachal Pradesh clash, Jagadeesan ended up with 277 off 141 with 25 fours and 15 maximums, as he broke another world record of the highest individual score in List A matches. He edged past Ali Brown’s knock of 268 which came 20 years back for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002.