Narayan Jagadeesan Creates History, Smashes 6 Consecutive Fours in an Over in Vijay Hazare Trophy (Watch Video)

Tamil Nadu’s wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan made history in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy by hitting six consecutive fours in a single over during the team’s preliminary quarter-final match against Rajasthan at Kotambi Stadium.

4⃣wd,4⃣,4⃣,4⃣,4⃣,4⃣,4⃣



29-run over! 😮



N Jagadeesan smashed 6⃣ fours off 6⃣ balls in the second over to provide a blistering start for Tamil Nadu 🔥#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank

Jagadeesan opened the innings alongside Tushar Raheja. The first over, bowled by Khaleel Ahmed, went for 10 runs with Raheja leading the charge. However, the second over, bowled by Aman Shekhawat, was where Jagadeesan created a milestone.

The over began with a wayward delivery, which went for five wides. Jagadeesan capitalized on Shekhawat’s short-pitched deliveries, smashing four consecutive fours. He followed it up with another boundary through midwicket and a final one through fine leg, totaling 29 runs for the over.

Jagadeesan’s achievement set a new record for the most runs in an over in List A cricket without hitting a six. After the wide, the over went for 29 runs, taking Tamil Nadu’s score to 39-0 in just two overs.

Jagadeesan finished with 65 off 52 balls, including 10 fours. Shekhawat struggled with his line and was not brought back into the attack.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to field. Rajasthan posted 267 all out in 47.3 overs. Opener Abhijeet Tomar scored a century, and captain Mahipal Lomror contributed 60 runs off 49 balls, including three fours and four sixes.

Varun Chakravarthy was the standout bowler for Tamil Nadu, taking five wickets for 52 runs in 9 overs.

The match is now in a competitive position with Tamil Nadu working hard to chase down the target. Rajasthan's bowlers have made a strong comeback after an early setback.