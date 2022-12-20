Need to set own standards, maintain that: India batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar ahead of clash against Australia

Hrishikesh Kanitkar, the batting coach of women's team, believes that while Australia's reckless brand of cricket may be alluring but India doesn't have to adopt it. Instead, he believes that the emphasis should be on adopting the proper mentality and improving daily.

India will take on Australia in the fifth and final T20I on Tuesday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

With an outstanding super-over performance in the second women's T20I, the Harmanpreet Kaur team ended Australia's 21-match winning streak. The visitors, though, have subsequently won back-to-back games to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

"It's understandable that they (Aussies) are pushing the bar all the time, the men's team is doing that as well. To counter it, you need to have your own standards and maintain that," Kanitkar said during a pre-match press conference.

"Just because Australia are doing something, it does not mean we have to do it. We have to have the attitude to get better every day, getting our level higher and higher without comparing with the other team. Their past has been different, and our way of life is different. It's important to challenge ourselves and get better. The results are all secondary, we just have to keep getting better, to win those crucial games at crucial times," he further added.

Deevika Vaidaya's four off the final ball in the allotted 20 overs helped India equal the score in the second T20I as they chased 188 to win in front of a raucous DY Patil crowd. Then, with Australia behind by four runs, young batters Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana set a 20-run target in the super over.

"We played fabulously. It's not a one-off win. With the way the situation was, it can be intimidating, but we were good enough to trust what we have and we won it," he further stated.

After the Board moved the head coach Ramesh Powar to the National Cricket Academy, Kanitkar, who had served as interim coach during their series victory in Sri Lanka earlier this year, was invited back.

"I was with the team in Sri Lanka for two weeks. I know the girls pretty well from that time and that continuity helps. I know how competitive they are individually and what works for them. By talking to them, discussing with them, it definitely helps. We have been able to address a few things in such a short time. Things are turning around. I think we are on the right track," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

