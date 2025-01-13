Netflix Announces The Greatest Rivalry - India vs Pakistan Documentary Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

The streaming platform Netflix announced a documentary on matches between two Asian countries named The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, which will be streamed online website and app on February 7 ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 tournament, which will begin on February 19 and on February 23 Men in Blue and Men in Green will face each other in the fourth match of the tournament.

The emotional, drama and high-stakes intensity matches will be showcased in the upcoming documentary series. One can expect a suspenseful finale, top score, drama between two teams, as well as comedy scenes from the field. The documentary will also showcase the story of cricket and its history of it.

The documentary features legends like Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly to the little-known tales of the inaugural India-Pakistan ODI. The series features mysteries revealed by Sunil Gavaskar and Shoaib Akhtar as well.

Experience history up close, or as Sehwag said, "Jab bhi Bharat Pakistan ka Muqabala hota hai, yeh battle hoti hai - war hoti hai ground ke andar jo dono teams jeetna chahti hai." ("Whenever India and Pakistan play, it is a battle - a war on the ground that both teams want to win.")

The series has interviews with Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq.