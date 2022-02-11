Netizens troll Virat Kohli's duck with funny memes

Virat Kohli is going on a rough patch in his career, the former skipper recently resigned from the captaincy of the Indian cricket team, while continuing to play as the player, but it seems like even after giving up on his captaincy Virat is not doing great at the filed. Recently, in the third and final ODI against West Indies, the player got out for a two-ball at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bowler Alzarri Joseph proved to be too good for the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli first, he took the wicket of Rohit Sharma and then soon after got the wicket of Kohli. After getting out Kohli was seen having an embarrassing smile on his face. Soon after Virat Kohli got out netizens started expressing their displeasure over player and also trolled him badly, here's what netizens say