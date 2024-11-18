New Zealand Cricketer Doug Bracewell Banned; Kiwi All-Rounder Tests Positive for Cocaine Use

Former New Zealand fast bowler Doug Bracewell has been handed a one-month ban from cricket after testing positive for cocaine. The 34-year-old was found to have used the banned substance following a stellar performance in a domestic T20 match for Central Districts against Wellington in January 2024.

The Sport Integrity Commission (Te Kahu Raunui) confirmed that Bracewell's cocaine use occurred outside competition and was unrelated to his performance in the match. Consequently, he was initially handed a three-month ban, which was reduced to one month after successfully completing a treatment program. The sanction, backdated to April 2024, means Bracewell has already served his suspension and is now eligible to return to cricket.

Sport Integrity Commission chief executive Rebecca Rolls emphasized the need for athletes to act as role models. "Athletes have a responsibility to set a positive example, especially for the tamariki and rangatahi who look up to them," she said. "Recreational drugs, including cocaine, are illegal and dangerous. Their use is a serious issue, and we are committed to addressing it with sports organizations and athletes."New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive expressed disappointment but reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting Bracewell.

"Doug accepts full responsibility for his error of judgment," said the NZC chief. "We will continue to provide support for him as he moves forward, fully aware of our expectations. "Bracewell's career has been marred by off-field incidents. He has a history of drink-driving convictions, beginning at 18 years old in 2008, with subsequent offenses in 2010 and 2017. Despite these setbacks, Bracewell has had a noteworthy cricketing career, representing New Zealand in 28 Tests, 21 ODIs, and 20 T20Is since his international debut in 2011