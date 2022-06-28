New Zealand to host England for day-night Test and India for white-ball series

New Zealand will host England in a day-night Test this summer, while the Kiwis will also play white-ball series' at home against India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka over the next 10 months.

New Zealand Cricket announced a busy home schedule for the upcoming summer on Tuesday, with the Black Caps hosting a total of five different international teams between October and April.

The Kiwis will take on Pakistan and Bangladesh in a T20I tri-series at the start of October, before travelling to Australia for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

At the completion of that tournament, India will visit New Zealand for three T20I and three ODIs, before England arrive in the middle of February for two Test matches that won't form part of the current World Test Championship period.

The opening Test of that series will be under lights in Mount Maunganui and will be the first day-night Test match in New Zealand since Auckland hosted a clash against England in 2018.

England were rolled for just 58 on the opening day of that day-night Test at Eden Park, with current stars Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow all dismissed without scoring as Trent Boult and Tim Southee ripped through the visitors' batting line-up.

New Zealand Cricket CEO David White is hopeful of attracting big crowds to all series throughout the summer.

"Last summer's Women's World Cup did so much to promote the game, and it will be great to see the White Ferns in action right around the country," White said in a statement.

"And to have India, England and Sri Lanka touring here, on top of visits from Pakistan and Bangladesh, means cricket fans can look forward to a summer of top-quality cricket," he added.

Two Tests against Sri Lanka in March will follow the England series, before a bumper few months of cricket will finish with white-ball series' against the Island nation all the way through until April 8.

New Zealand's women's team will also host Bangladesh for three T20I and three ODIs in December before they travel to South Africa for next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

( With inputs from ANI )

