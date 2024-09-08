Nida Dar, Former Pakistan Women’s Team Captain, Faces Backlash for Late Congratulatory Post on India’s T20 World Cup Win

India made history by winning the T20 World Cup trophy on June 29, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final at the packed Kensington Oval in Barbados. Rohit Sharma's team lifted the coveted trophy. Meanwhile, former Pakistan women's cricket captain Nida Dar faced significant backlash on Thursday after a viral post.

In viral post Nidar congratulated the Indian Men's cricket team on their T20 world cup win and praised the duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who announced their retirement from this format. The timing of the post, over two months after the final, raised eyebrows.

"Official Statement: I originally made this post on June 30, 2024, but due to Twitter restrictions in Pakistan, it was only shared last night, as I learned from the media. I am attaching both pictures. #Pakistan #T20WorldCup," she posted on social media. Despite her explanation, Indian fans were dissatisfied with the late congratulatory message and trolled the former Pakistan captain.

Official Statement:



I initially made this post on June 30th 2024, but due to restrictions on Twitter in Pakistan, it was posted last night instead, which I learned about through the media. I am attaching both pictures to this post.#Pakistan#T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/EDvZVeWZKz — Nida Dar (@CoolNidadar) September 5, 2024

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will participate in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, which includes two matches. The series opener is scheduled for September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, followed by the second Test at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium starting September 27.