Nitish Kumar Reddy to be Rewarded with Rs 25 Lakh by Andhra Cricket Association for His Historic Knock During IND vs AUS 4th Test

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has announced a cash award of Rs 25 lakh for Nitish Kumar Reddy after his maiden century for India in the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

ACA President Kesineni Sivanath praised Reddy's achievement, saying, “It is a fortunate day and happiest moment for the Andhra Cricket Association. We are very happy that a boy from Andhra has been picked for the Test format and international T20 format. As an honour, on behalf of the Andhra Cricket Association, Rs 25 lakh prize money is being given to Nitish Kumar Reddy.”

The 21-year-old all-rounder scored an unbeaten 105 runs, helping India reach 358/9 in their first innings by the end of Day 3. India still trails Australia’s first-innings total of 474 by 116 runs. Reddy's remarkable knock included a crucial 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar for the eighth wicket.

Reddy made his Test debut in the Perth Test, where India won by 295 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite some good starts in the earlier Tests, he was unable to convert them into big scores due to a lack of support from the lower order.

With 284 runs at an average of 71, Reddy has been India’s top run-scorer in the series so far. He has also hit 29 fours and eight sixes. The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1 after the third Test in Brisbane ended in a draw.

(With inputs from PTI)