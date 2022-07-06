No one comes back to form while resting: Irfan Pathan slams BCCI for resting out of form Kohli for West Indies series

After the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced the 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in West Indies former Indian all-rounder posted a cryptic tweet that read: “No one comes back to form while resting”. In fact without taking any names, Pathan said “No one comes back to form while resting…”, signaling the omission of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the squad.

Both Kohli and Rohit took part in the Indian Premier League, following which the duo skipped the limited-over series against South Africa at home. Both were set to return to action in the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England, which the former lost by seven wickets.

While Kohli did take part in the contest, Rohit was sidelined after he tested positive for Covid-19. The duo will now be seen delivering their services in the white-ball series against England, which starts from Thursday. Rohit will return to action in the first T20I at Hampshire, while Kohli and other senior members will join in from the second encounter, which is scheduled to be played on July 9 at Edgbaston.Kohli managed just 11 and 20 in both the innings of the Edgbaston Test and had an below average outing, considering his reputation, in the IPL. He had accumulated 341 runs in 16 innings at an average of 22.73, which also featured three golden ducks