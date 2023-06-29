"No wonder I've got no hair": Nathan Lyon jokes about featuring in 100 consecutive Tests

London [UK], June 29 : Australia veteran spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday joined a special group of players who have featured in 100 consecutive Test matches.

Lyon is only the sixth player, and the first-ever bowler, to play 100 consecutive Test matches. Other players on the list are Alastair Cook (159), Allan Border (153), Mark Waugh (107), Sunil Gavaskar (106) and Brendon McCullum (101).

His 100th consecutive appearance came in the second Test match of the Ashes 2023 series against England. Speaking to Cricket Australia on the eve of this landmark, the 35-year-old off-spinner expressed his delight at the completion of this achievement and even went on to joke about how excessive appearances in Test cricket resulted in lack of hair.

"That's something I'm really proud of. To be able to tick off 100 consecutive Test matches, that's a proper stat in my head. That's a lot of Test cricket, a lot of ups and downs. No wonder I've got no hair," Lyon said as quoted by ICC.

Lyon went on to thank his family and the support staff, which includes his personal trainer Tom Carter for this prolonged run in the longest format of cricket.

"For any athlete to be successful over a long period of time, you've got to have really good people around you, and I'm not talking within the Australian cricket team," Lyon added

"I feel like my family has been absolutely amazing, with their support and love and care. Then there is Tom Carter, who is arguably one of my best mates but also my PT who I do a lot of work with behind the scenes."

"It's probably five days a week when we're at home, and he's a psychologist as well as a fitness trainer because I'm able to vent to him and there's no judgement. We have really good conversations, so it's probably having those really good people around you and I dare say a lot athletes would feel the same, being able to do it for a long period of time," Lyon signed off.

On the first day, Australia dominated with the bat and managed to put up a score of 339/5, with Smith (85*) and Alex Carey (11*) unbeaten at the crease. They will be looking to continue their domination and extend the score on Day 2.

