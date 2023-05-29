"Nowhere you'll see this type of fan support": CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali ahead of CSK's final clash with GT

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 29 : Ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali talked of the enthusiasm of the fans as the team travelled to the stadium in Ahmedabad and said "nowhere in the world will you see this type of fan support".

"Nowhere in the world will you see this type of fan support @chennaiipl. Proud to play for the best franchise in the @iplt20," Moeen Ali said on Instagram as he shared a video of supporters cheering the team.

The IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT was postponed due to rains yesterday. The four-time champion CSK will take on the defending champion GT on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

This is the first time an IPL final has been moved to a reserve day. The fans were hoping to see at least a few overs will be played but that too could not happen.

Ali joined CSK in 2021 and played for RCB between 2018 and 2020. In 58 matches the all-rounder has scored 1034 runs with a strike rate of 143.03. Ali has five half centuries to his name. He also has taken 33 wickets in his IPL career.

This season he has scored 124 runs at an average of over 17, with a best of 23. He has also taken nine wickets.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Dasun Shanaka, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes.

