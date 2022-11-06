'One of the worst defeat in World Cup history': Mark Boucher on South Africa's loss against Netherlands

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher conceded that their decisive loss to the Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match is one of the worst in their World Cup history, if not the worst. South Africa, who needed a win to progress to the semi-finals of the T20 tournament in Australia, suffered a shock 13-run defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday, November 6.

Not many would have expected South Africa to crash out of T20 World Cup 2022 after they defeated India in their Super 12 Group 2 match. The Proteas were in the pole position to seal a semi-final spot from Group 2 as they had never lost to the Netherlands in T20Is before Sunday. As a coach yes. I think it’s quite frustrating because as a player, you can at least have a say in the game. But as a coach, you leave it up to other individuals to go and perform. So, certainly, as a coach, it’s up there (worst of all of them)," Mark Boucher told the press in Adelaide on Sunday.

"Each one is an individual event. I know there is a lot of history with South Africa in World Cup events. But the last World Cup, I thought we played very good cricket. We lost one game and we were knocked out. In this World Cup, we would have taken the scenario where we needed to beat the Netherlands to qualify at the start of the tournament. But yeah, these things happen. It’s not the only upset that has happened in this T20 World Cup. Some very good sides have been beaten by the lesser sides. It makes for exciting cricket," Boucher said.Pakistan and India have qualified for the semi-finals from Super 12 Group 2.