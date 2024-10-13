Mahela Jayawardene Returns to Mumbai Indians as Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Replaces Mark Boucher

Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), have made a significant change to their coaching staff ahead of the upcoming season. The franchise has appointed Mahela Jayawardene as their new head coach, replacing Mark Boucher.

Jayawardene, a former Sri Lankan captain and renowned batsman, previously served as the head coach of Mumbai Indians from 2017 to 2022. Under his leadership, the team won the IPL title in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

"My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution," Jayawardene said in a statement. "In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever. Now to return, at the same moment in history, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI, build on the vision of the owners and continue to add to the history of Mumbai Indians, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to."

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani expressed his enthusiasm for Jayawardene's return. "We are thrilled to have Mahela back as the Head Coach of Mumbai Indians," Ambani said. "His leadership, knowledge, and passion for the game have always benefited MI."

Jayawardene's appointment comes at a crucial time for Mumbai Indians, who have struggled to replicate their past success in recent seasons. The team's leadership changes, including the removal of Rohit Sharma as captain, have raised questions about their future direction. Jayawardene's experience and proven track record will be instrumental in guiding the team towards a successful campaign in IPL 2025.