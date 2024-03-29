“One Team I Always Want to Beat, Even in My Dreams”: KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir on Facing RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play their second match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. KKR won their opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23. RCB enters the game after a win against Punjab Kings, having lost their season opener to Chennai Super Kings.

While RCB seeks to improve their winless record against KKR, whom they haven't beaten at home since 2015, there's an added layer to this matchup. This will be the first time since a 2023 altercation in Lucknow that former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir (now KKR's mentor) will face RCB's Virat Kohli.

Last May, Gambhir and Kohli were involved in a heated exchange after an IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and RCB. Players intervened to separate them. This will be Gambhir's first encounter with RCB in a KKR jersey since his captaincy stint between 2011 and 2017, during which KKR won eight out of 14 matches against them.

Ahead of the Bengaluru clash, broadcaster Star Sports released an interview where Gambhir criticized RCB's attitude and their lack of titles despite a star-studded squad.

"One team I always want to beat every time, probably even in my dreams, was RCB," Gambhir said. When asked why, he replied, "I just want to."

“They are the second-most high-profile team, a flamboyant team, with the owner, and the squad - Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. Not won anything, but still thought they won everything, and that kind of attitude, I can't take that,” Gambhir further said.

Gambhir highlighted KKR's past success against RCB, including their three best performances, one of which was the infamous "49 all out" match. He concluded by stating his desire to beat RCB as a KKR mentor.

“The three best wins that KKR have ever had were against RCB. The first game of the IPL...Brendon McCullum against RCB, then 49 all out and KKR scoring 100 in the first six overs. That was the only time probably when 100 runs were scored in the first six overs in IPL. We always knew they had a strong side and probably the most aggressive batting unit as well - Gayle, Kohli, De Villiers. What can get better than that? If one thing I want out of my IPL career and love to have is go on the cricket field and beat RCB,” he further added.