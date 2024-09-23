Online IGaming Platform Badshahcric Partners with Zim-Afro T10 League 2024

Badshahcric, a leading online igaming platform shakes the ground by collaborating strategically with the thrilling Zim Afro T10 League 2024. The short-format tournament commenced on the 21st of September at the scenic Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Badshahcric is regarded as one of the best online sports IGaming websites in India with a multitude of online sports and casino IGaming options. Therefore, cricket enthusiasts across the world now have the golden opportunity to discover Badshahcric through sponsorship of the Zim Afro T10 League. As one of the most prestigious cricket leagues in the world, the T10 league is even elevated with the partnership between Badshahcric.

A Golden Opportunity!

The Zim Afro T10 League Powered By Badshahcric marks the impeccable partnership between two of the most exciting entities in the cricket world. The collaboration comes with plenty of benefits for both sides. Such as a strong backing for the league and numerous brand placements for Badshahcric. This sponsorship will guarantee an enhanced experience for cricket fans across the world by allowing them to try their luck on their favorite teams and players on Badshahcric.

The Presence of Badshahcric in the T10 League

Badshahcric is an online IGaming giant that revels in the world of cricket. The news of a collaboration between Badshahcric and one of the most exciting short-format cricket leagues brings happiness beyond imagination for cricket lovers. This collaboration makes this a real online gaming platform for Indian players. They can take advantage of countless things that Badshahcric has to offer in the Zim Afro T10 League 2024. In addition, the site offers plenty of casino games in its library including popular games such as poker, baccarat, and blackjack. Therefore, Badshahcric is a place where both sports and casino enthusiasts can find solace.

Teams and Squads

The high-voltage Zim Afro T10 League 2024 is packed with several young and experienced talents from across the world. The squads are a perfect mix of both popular and upcoming talents. Some of the key players who will be taking part in the T10 cricket league include Chris Lynn, David Warner, Sikandar Raza, Kusal Perera, Blessing Muzarabani, and Thisara Perera. These are some of the high-profile names that revolve around the Zim Afro T10 League 2024 Powered By Badshahcric. The rest of the squad is published below, you can take a look at it and enhance your online Igaming chances:

Harare Bolts

Shehan Jayasuriya, Kennar Lewis, Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham, Arineshto Vhezha, George Munsey, Rishad Hossain, Luke Jongwe, Alex Falao, Richard Gleeson, Sean Williams, Faraz Akram, Brandon Mavuta, Junaid Siddique, Janishka Perera

Bulawayo Braves Jaguars

Nick Hobson, Kobe Herft, David Warner, Carlos Brathwaite, Richard Ngarava, Wesley Madhevere, Panashe Taruvinga, Victor Chirwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Laurie Evans, Sabir Ali, Akila Dhananjaya, Anamul Haque, Kirk McKenzie, Vishas Thewmika

Durban Wolves

Colin Munro, Regis Chakabva, Gary Ballance, Muhammad Irfan, Yasir Shah, Donald Tiripano, Tinotenda Maposa, Mark Chapman, Emmanuel Bawa, Muhammad Rohid, Will Smeed, Sharjeel Khan, Innocent Kaia, Muhammad Waseem, Dawlat Zadran, Mbeki Joseph, Raveen De Silva

Cape Town Samp Army

Shahnawaz Dahani, Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Haider Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Salman Irshad, Leonardo Michael Frost, Brian Chari, Julien, Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmed, Adam Rossington, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Ben Curran, Tawanda Maposa, Sineth Jayawardena

NYS Lagos

Asif Ali, Najibullah Zadran, Binura Fernando, Thisara Perera, Dion Myers, Romario Roach, Ryan Burl, Newman Nyamhuri, Avishka Fernando, Akhilesh Bogudum, Oshane Thomas, Matiullah Khan, Clive Madande, Blessing Muzarabani, Nyasha Mayavo, Joshua Bishop, Kaveesh Sathsara

Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers

Luke Wood, Mohammad Shahzad, Kimani Melius, Karim Janat, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chatara, Antum Naqvi, Tashinga Musekiwa, Chris Lynn, Kusal Perera, Hazratullah Zazai, Adam Milne, Charith Asalanka, Jihnathan Campbell, Tinashe Muchawaya, George Linde, Kevin Koththigoda

To get complete information regarding the match fixtures, visit Badshahcric’s official website.

Where to Stream the Thrilling Matches Live?!

You can catch the match in action on various streaming platforms. However, the platforms through which you can stream the Zim Afro T10 League might vary according to the country of your residence. We have provided a list below for your reference.

Country - TV Channels & Live Streaming Zim Afro T10 League 2024 India - Live Stream on the FanCode app and website. Zimbabwe - ZTN Prime UAE, Qatar & Parts of Oman and Saudi Arabia - elifeTV South Africa - SABC Sri Lanka - PEO TV Pakistan - Geo, PTV Sports USA & Canada - Willow TV Caribbean - SportsMax UK & Ireland - Viaplay Xtra Bangladesh - T Sports

Don’t miss the T10 action!

Join the Zim Afro T10 League Powered By Badshahcric if you don't want to miss the opportunity to watch cricket in action. Go to the official Badshahcric.club website for more updates and details about the lineups, results, and matchups.