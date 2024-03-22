The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to be a significant milestone for Hardik Pandya as he steps into the captaincy role for the Mumbai Indians for the first time in his career. This move follows his return to the team after a successful stint with the Gujarat Titans (GT), where he led them to victory in 2022 and secured a runner-up finish in 2023.

Ahead of the 2024 IPL season, Hardik expressed his emotions on social media, celebrating his 10th season and acknowledging MI as a team close to his heart. "The IPL has given me everything. IPL gave me my identity. Otherwise, I would still be in Baroda, where I am from. But not this Hardik, some other Hardik would have been there,” Hardik said in the video.

"In my 10th IPL season, grateful for the journey, for the growth, for everything that's come my way. And to be back with a team that's always been in my heart, Mumbai Indians," Hardik's caption read.

Replacing the five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik's appointment as MI captain has sparked a mixed response among cricket fans, particularly the loyal followers of the Mumbai-based franchise, leading to a buzz on social media platforms. Hardik, entering his 10th IPL season, made his debut in 2015 after being picked up by MI for a modest base price of Rs. 10 lakhs, emerging as a star all-rounder over the years.

His journey with MI has been illustrious, contributing significantly to the team's IPL title victories in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Notably, he received a substantial pay raise after being retained for Rs. 11 crore in 2018. However, ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction, MI chose not to retain him, leading to his move to GT through a pre-auction draft. His remarkable success with GT prompted MI to re-sign him in a surprising trade deal, highlighting his value and impact in the league.

Hardik's return to competitive cricket after a five-month hiatus due to injury during the 2023 World Cup adds anticipation to his captaincy debut for MI. With five IPL trophies under his belt, he joins the elite group alongside MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kieron Pollard. As the IPL 2024 approaches, all eyes will be on Hardik Pandya as he leads MI in their quest for another successful campaign, aiming to add more accolades to his impressive IPL career record.