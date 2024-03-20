IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Hugs Rohit Sharma During Mumbai Indians' Practice Session, Video Goes Viral

The Mumbai Indians (MI) practice session for IPL 2024 witnessed a heartwarming moment as Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, former teammates and now reunited at MI, shared a warm hug on the field. The touching scene unfolded on Wednesday (March 20) during the team's practice session.

Hardik Pandya, who recently replaced Rohit Sharma as MI's captain for IPL 2024, walked towards his former skipper and embraced him, signifying a strong bond between the senior players. The franchise captured this heartfelt moment and shared the video on their social media platforms, garnering appreciation from fans.

Watch Video Here:

This practice session marked Rohit Sharma's first since joining MI for IPL 2024, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the team's preparations for the upcoming season.

Read Also | “Sharma Ji Ka Beta, Mera Beta”: Suniel Shetty, Rohit Sharma Playfully Tease KL Rahul in Latest IPL 2024 Ad (Watch Video)

Hardik's return to MI via trade before the IPL 2024 mini-auction created a buzz, especially considering his successful stint as the captain of Gujarat Titans (GT) in previous IPL editions. Under Hardik's leadership, GT clinched the IPL 2022 title and reached the final in IPL 2023, narrowly missing out on victory to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

While Hardik will lead MI in IPL 2024, he is set to play under Rohit's guidance in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed Rohit as the captain of the Indian team for the ICC event, with Hardik serving as his deputy.

As MI gears up for IPL 2024, their schedule includes an opening match against Gujarat Titans on March 24, followed by clashes with other teams such as Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals. The Super Sunday encounter between MI and Delhi Capitals on April 7 promises to be a thrilling showdown, with the match set to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Despite the General Elections taking place, the IPL 2024 season will be held entirely in India, maintaining the excitement and fervor of one of cricket's most prestigious tournaments.