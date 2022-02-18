Out of form Virat Kohli likely to miss Sri Lanka T20Is

Virat Kohli might miss Sri Lanka T20Is, which gets underway on February 24. According to a Cricbuzz report, the former skipper, is likely to be rested. However, he would be included for the subsequent Test series, where the first Test would mark his 100th appearance in the format.India will host Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 Internationals that precede the two-Test series. The report also states that veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to make a comeback in the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. Due to a knee injury, the 33-year-old has been out of action since the first Test against New Zealand in late November last year. However, he’s now almost certain to participate in the two-match Test series against the Lanka Lions.



As per reports, the southpaw, who was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, has already reached Lucknow, the venue for the first T20I. He’s serving isolation at the moment. Jadeja has also undergone COVID-19 Tests and might be included in the T20I squad once he returns with a negative result.Jasprit Bumrah is also expected to stage a comeback. Both Jadeja and Bumrah are giving the on-going white-ball series against West Indies a miss, albeit for different reasons. While naming the squads for the series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said Bumrah, alongside fellow pacer Mohammed Shami, has been rested. The second T20 against West Indies is scheduled to be held today.