Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup, Fakhar Zaman demoted to reserves list

The Pakistan Cricket Board have announced the men’s squads for the 2022 T20 World Cup next month in Australia. While Babar Azam will lead the side, Shadab Khan will be his deputy in chief. Shaheen Shah Afridi has returned after missing out the Asia Cup owing to injury. Naseem Shah, who made his T20I debut for Pakistan in Asia Cup has also been added to the squad for the World Cup.

Fakhar Zaman who had a rather poor Asia Cup, has been relegated to the reserves list.

In the 15-player World Cup squad, top-order batter Shan Masood has been included in the side for the shortest format for the first-time along with fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim Junior and Shaheen Shah Afridi, while Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani have been named as the three traveling reserves.

"Wasim Junior has been included after recovering completely from the side strain he suffered during the ACC T20 Asia Cup, whereas Shaheen, who is undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury in London and expected to resume bowling early next month, will join the squad in Brisbane.

T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir