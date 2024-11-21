Pakistan Is Hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India Should Not Hesitate To Play, Says Mushtaq Ahmed (Watch Video)

A row over the hosting and scheduling of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 continues even today. Speaking to news agency ANI, Former Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed said that Pakistan is hosting the prestigious ICC tournament and India should be hesitated to play it.

Mushtaq Ahmed was Pakistan's frontline spinner in the 1990s. Recently, he joined Bangladesh coaching as a spin bowling consultant. He is currently coaching the Deccan Gladiators team in the Abu Dhabi T10 League in Dubai.

The legendary spin baller said that if India visits Pakistan to play the upcoming Champions Trophy, then it will give great benefit to cricket. "The Champions Trophy is an ICC tournament and Pakistan is hosting it. So I think India should not hesitate to play...the game should be taken as just a game...people of both countries like each other's cricket teams...if India comes to play cricket in Pakistan then it will be a great benefit for cricket," said to ANI.

Earlier, former Pakistani batsman Basit Ali said that the tournament's official broadcaster had declined the hybrid model of the tournament. This came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan -- original hosts of the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a tough stance with strong objection to a hybrid model, which will allow India to play their matches at a neutral venue, while the rest of tournament is hosted in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PCB appointed Sumair Ahmad Syed as tournament director for the Champions Trophy, this has taken a step forward towards hosting the upcoming event. Mohsin Naqvi said that the upcoming tournament will showcase Pakistan’s ability to host world-class cricketing events. Naqvi also called Sumair an exceptionally organized professional.

The ICC Champions Trophy will likely be held in February-March next year. The International Cricket Board has yet to announce the schedule for this big international event.