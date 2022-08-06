Parnell's fifer demolishes Ireland, helps South Africa cruise to a 44-run win in second T20I

Solid knocks from Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klassen and a five-wicket haul by Wayne Parnell powered an all-round South African side to a 44-run win over Ireland in the second and final T20I of the series at Bristol on Saturday.

With this victory, South Africa has clinched the series 2-0.

South Africa put up 182/6 in their 20 overs. Hendricks (42), Klassen (39) and captain David Miller (34*) made some solid contributions with the willow that took Proteas to a good total and provided a great deal of acceleration to run-making. A 71-run stand between Klassen and skipper Miller served as the backbone of South Africa's innings this time.

Chasing 183, Ireland never really looked as a threat. Two forty-plus stands between Paul Stirling and Harry Tector and later Tector and Curtis Campher did occur. But other than that, Proteas feasted on Irish batters, Parnell (5/30) and Dwaine Pretorius (3/33) particularly.

Spinner Gareth Delany finished as the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, picking up 2/24.

Put to bat first by Ireland, SA were off a solid start, with Hendricks continuing his good batting form. He was the aggressor in his 42-run stand with wicketkeeper-batter Quinton De Kock, who continued his bad run with another single-digit score of just seven. He was dismissed by Barry McCarthy.

van der Dussen also fell to Andy McBrine for just 4, reducing SA to 2/52.

Markram was next up on crease and he hit some big shots. The 32-run stand between him and Hendricks ended with Hendricks getting clean bowled for 42 off 40 balls by Delany. Markram was also dismissed for 27 off 10 balls. Proteas were 85/4 and desperately needed a partnership.

Klassen and Miller provided just that. Both batters upped the run-making speed with plenty of fours and sixes. They stitched a quickfire 71-run stand in just 28 balls, which ended with Klassen's dismissal by Joshua Little for 39 off 16 balls.

Dwaine Pretorius scored a decent 17 off seven balls before Mark Adair dismissed him. Miller took SA to 182/6 at the end of their innings.

Chasing 183, Ireland was off to a terrible start as Parnell sent back captain Andy Balbirnie and wicketkeeper batter Lorcan Tucker in the second over, reducing the hosts to 2/2. Paul Stirling and Harry Tector put on a solid stand, which was cut short at 38 runs. Stirling was looking good but Lungi Ngidi dismissed him for 28 off 16. Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed Gerath Delany for a duck.

Curtis Campher and Tector tried to stabilise the innings. They kept the scoreboard ticking for a while. Parnell was the partnership breaker, dismissed Campher for 19 and Tector for 34. Ireland was reeling at 88/6.

Pretorius and Parnell made things worse for Ireland, taking two more wickets that sunk Ireland to 93/8. Barry McCarthy tried to swing his way through the brutal South African attack, but Pretorius delivered the final blow by dismissing him for 32 off 19 balls. Ireland was bundled out for 138 in 18.5 overs, giving a 44-run win to SA.

Parnell ended with figures of 5/30. Pretorius took 3/33. Ngidi and Shamsi took one wicket each.

Parnell was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant five-wicket haul.

( With inputs from ANI )

