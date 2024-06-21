WATCH: Reeza Hendricks Takes Stunning Catch to End Phil Salt's Innings In ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Match

South Africa's Reeza Hendricks took a spectacular catch to dismiss England opener Phil Salt in their T20 World Cup Super 8 match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Hendricks, positioned at cover, leaped to his left to snag the ball out of thin air, helping the Proteas strike early. Salt was dismissed for 11 runs off eight balls in the second over of England’s chase. Kagiso Rabada bowled a full-length delivery wide of the off-stump, enticing Salt into an aerial drive. Hendricks' quick reflexes resulted in a challenging catch, setting the tone for South Africa's defense. Rabada celebrated ecstatically as teammates joined in after his success in the opening over.

England needs 164 runs to win. South Africa, batting first, posted 163/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Quinton de Kock top-scored with 65 runs off 38 balls, hitting four sixes and four boundaries. David Miller contributed with a rapid 43 off 28 deliveries, including two sixes and four boundaries. Hendricks and Tristan Stubbs added 19 (25) and 12* (11) respectively.

Jofra Archer led England’s bowling attack with figures of 3/40. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid claimed one wicket each.

At the time of writing, England was 41/1 after six overs, with skipper Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow at the crease.

South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, remains unbeaten in the 2024 T20 World Cup. They secured an 18-run victory against co-hosts USA in their opening Super 8 match.

England advanced to the Super 8 due to a superior net run rate over Scotland, with both teams finishing the group stage with five points. The defending champions started their Super 8 campaign with an eight-wicket win against co-hosts West Indies.