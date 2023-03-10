Pat Cummins' mother Maria Cummins passes away due to breast cancer

Pat Cummins's mother, Maria Cummins, passed away overnight. Earlier, Cummins left for Australia after the 2nd Test in Delhi to be with his ailing mother. Australian players will wear black armbands in respect of Cummins' mother in the ongoing 4th Test against India in Ahmedabad. In the absence of Pat, Steve Smith is currently leading the Australian side.

Coach Andrew McDonald convened players before play on Friday morning in Ahmedabad to inform them that Maria Cummins had passed away due to breast cancer (main pic)."We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight," read a Cricket Australia statement."On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends."The Australian men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect."