Pat Cummins returns to Australia for personal reasons, Smith likely to lead Australia

Australia cricket team captain Pat Cummins has reportedly traveled back to his country due to personal reasons following the six-wicket loss in the second Test match against India in Delhi. As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, the 29-year-old captain has now headed back home due to a serious family health issue.

While the third Test begins on March 1, vice-captain Steve Smith is the leading candidate to captain the side. It is pertinent to mention that Cummins was the lone pacer in the Aussie side for the second Test. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad has already retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy and leads the series 2-0, heading into the Indore Test.