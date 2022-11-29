Pat Cummins reveals Australian XI for opening Test against West Indies

Australian captain Pat Cummins has revealed the team to take on the West Indies in the opening Test of the summer.The Aussies will host the Windies at Perth Stadium from Wednesday.There are no surprises in the XI Cummins confirmed on Tuesday.

Captain Pat Cummins confirmed Scott Boland and Marcus Harris would be the two unused players from Australia's 13-man squad, with Mitchell Swepson dropping out of the side as the only change from the one that most recently played Test cricket in Sri Lanka.Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are the fast bowlers, while spinner Nathan Lyon rounds out the front-line attack, while there are no changes to the top seven with allrounder Cameron Green to play his first Test in his home state."You probably could have picked it 12 months ago," said Cummins. "Everyone has done well to get them fit and firing for this series and we’re in a really good place. Easy decision."

Australia XI for first Test: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon