Pat Cummins ruled out of IPL 2022 due to hip injury, star all-rounder returns home

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a huge blow as their star overseas recruit Pat Cummins has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a hip injury. It is understood that he has returned home to Sydney to start recovery from what is considered a minor problem and is expected to be fit in time for Australia's tour of Sri Lanka next month. Kolkata has had a mixed season in the IPL so far with the two tim champions unlikely to make it to the playoffs.

Cummins came into the IPL on the back of a highly-successful tour of Pakistan. His 5 for 56 and 3 for 23 in Lahore were instrumental in Australia winning that series 1-0. Before that, in his first series as captain, he led the side to a resounding Ashes victory, picking up 21 wicket across four Tests. The KKR team management, however, is yet to confirm the development. Cummins played only five matches in the IPL this year and picked up seven wickets at a strike rate of 17.0.With the bat, he scored 63 runs, which includes a blazing 14-ball 56 not out against Mumbai Indians -- the joint highest fifty in the history of the IPL -- last month.

