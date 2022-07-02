Paul Collingwood heaps praise on Rishabh Pant's after his Edgbaston century sinks England



Rishabh Pant displayed excellent counter attack skills with his dominant style of play by scoring his fifth century. The wicket keeper batsman by virtue of his innings crossed milestone of 2000 runs in Test cricket. The Delhi Capitals skipper brought up his ton in 89 balls which impressed even former English all-rounder Paul Collingwood. 'When you play against world-class players, they can do world-class things. And today he had his day,' added Collingwood.

Pant along with Jadeja stitched a crucial partnership which allowed India to end the first day at 338 for the loss of seven wickets. Pant eventually fell for a 111-ball-146 but Jadeja remained unbeaten on 83. Team India would be hoping that the southpaw adds some valuable runs on Day 2 to further strengthen their grip on the match. For England James Anderson was the wrecker in chief picking 3 wickets. including the prized wicket of Virat Kohli.

