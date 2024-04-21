PBKS vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Sai Kishore's 4 Wicket Haul Derails Kings

Prabhsimran Singh and Sam Curran provided a promising start for the team, but their partnership was short-lived. R Sai Kishore showcased his prowess as one of the top Indian spinners in the tournament, securing figures of 4/33 in his four overs.

Mohit Sharma also made a significant contribution, claiming the crucial wicket of Prabhsimran Singh and finishing with figures of 2/32. Unfortunately for PBKS, their batting lineup faltered, and they were dismissed for just 142 runs. GT are currently eighth in the standings with six points in seven matches, packed with three wins and four defeats.

Punjab Kings have crashed to a hat-trick of defeats at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur. With two wins from seven matches, PBKS find themselves at the ninth spot on the table and with the season entering its second phase where the fight for a top-four spot becomes all the more critical.