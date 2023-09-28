PCB announces new 3 -year central contracts with bumper deals

In a big development in Pakistan cricket, the PCB announced a new central contract list for the men's team players on Wednesday, September 27. Three players Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi made Category A but the likes of Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman had to settle for Category B in the new deals.

New contracts will run from 1 July, 2023 to 30 June, 2026 (three years) with 25 players getting bumper deals. Pakistan Cricket Board has merged the contract for red-ball and white-ball players for the first time in their history. However, the cricket board will review player's performance every 12 months before making any changes to its categories.

New contracts are divided into four categories with reportedly significant increases in the monthly pay. ICC revenues will be added to the player's monthly remuneration as well as a big change to the PCB's pay structure.Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of PCB Management Committee, PCB Management Committee Chairperson, Zaka Ashraf, said that the new deals will acknowledge the players' hard work and dedication.

“We believe that our players are the true assets of Pakistan cricket, and it is our utmost priority to ensure their well-being and provide them with the best possible services," Zaka Ashraf said. "This deal signifies our commitment to improving the financial health of our players, acknowledging their hard work and dedication to the game. We firmly believe that a financially secure and motivated team is more likely to excel on the field.”Captain Babar Azam welcomed this new pay structure by PCB and said that it will highlight players' careers going forward.

“It is by far a historic deal,” Babar said. “I am extremely happy and satisfied that we have reached an agreement with the PCB. This agreement signifies a new chapter in players’ career and in Pakistan cricket. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all players towards the game and now we are all geared up ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup.”