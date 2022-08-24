PCB begin search for new women's team coach after David Hemp indicates he will not seek new contract

London, Aug 24 The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will begin its search for a new women's team coach after David Hemp, their Bermudian trainer, has indicated he will not seek a fresh contract.

Hemp, 51, who has played most of his cricket in England, has been in-charge of the Pakistan's women's team for almost two years and is likely to step away from his sub-continental assignment when his contract expires in October.

Hemp said he wants to spend more time with his family. "I have enjoyed living in Pakistan and working with the women cricketers, but it has also been difficult on me and my young family as I have been unable to spend enough time with them like any other father," Hemp was quoted as saying by ICC.

"After consulting my family, I have conveyed this difficult decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has very graciously understood my situation and accepted my decision. It has been incredibly enjoyable and satisfying working with the girls.

"Although results in international arena may not truly reflect the hard work and effort that went into the planning and preparations, I am satisfied that I gave my very best and the girls equally responded," he added.

Hemp led Pakistan to some memorable performances during the ICC Women's 50-over World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year, where his side scored a superb eight-wicket win against the West Indies in Hamilton. Several young players, including the likes of Fatima Sana, showed tremendous improvement during his tenure.

"I was especially pleased with the emergence of Fatima Sana, who won the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2021 award and became the first Pakistan women cricketer to win the ICC Cricketer of the Month award and displayed her excellent talent in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games," Hemp added.

"I am optimistic we will see many more young women cricketers from domestic competitions and talent hunt programmes to enter the Pakistan framework and contribute in the team's future achievements.

"I want to thank everyone at the Pakistan Cricket Board, women's wing and the entire side who not only backed and supported me but also made my stay memorable and comfortable. I will remain a big fan of Pakistan women's cricket, will continue to follow their progress with excitement and remain confident that better results and successes await them down the road," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor