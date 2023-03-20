"Players felt left out": Chris Gayle makes shocking revelation on RCB's team culture

Former West Indies and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Chris Gayle shed light on RCB's title drought in the Indian Premier League, saying most of the players did not feel they were part of the franchise during his time at the team. Gayle said it felt like all the attention were only on 3 players, himself, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and it was difficult for other players to find a sense of belonging.

Chris Gayle, in a conversation on Jio Cinema ahead of IPL 2023, spilled the beans on why he thinks that RCB never won a title. "Sometimes being the main man of the franchise, I was always in my zone. What I understand about the RCB point of view is that many players felt left out. A lot of players did not feel like they were a part of the franchise," said Gayle. It was like only three players getting all the attention - myself, Virat and AB. A lot of players, pretty much mentally, they were nowhere within the team. So that's always going to be a challenge to win a title," he added. Chris Gayle was part of the franchise from 2011 to 2017. RCB will take the field in 2023 under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. They finished 4th in the last season. RCB will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2.