Positions for Indian women senior team's support staff to be advertised soon: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday announced that various openings for various positions in the support staff for the Indian senior women's side will be advertised soon, in order to give the players a "dedicated, full-fledged support staff".

He said that the best coaches would be roped in so that players are able to realise their fullest potential and achieve excellence on and off the field.

"CWG Silver medallists, Asia Cup champions and finalists at T20 and ODI World Cups, @BCCIWomen (Senior Women) have put in one impressive performance after another. It is imperative that we have dedicated, full-fledged support staff to drive the team forward," said Jay Shah in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1645653650382155776

"We will soon issue advertisements for various positions for Team India (Senior Women) support staff. Best coaches will be roped in to help our players realise their full potential and achieve excellence on and off the field," added Shah in another tweet.

https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1645653727146295298

Currently, the former Indian cricketer Hrishikesh Ktkar is leading the Indian side's support staff. He had taken over the team's batting coach ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 last year. Former Indian all-rounder Ramesh Powar vacated his role as head coach to move to the National Cricket Academy (NCA), which is headed by former batter VVS Laxman and switched to men's cricket.

India made it to the semifinal of T20 WC 2023, losing to Australia by five runs in a closely-contested match.

The year 2022 was a great one for the Indian women's side. India clinched a historic silver medal at the cricket tournament that took place during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, after losing to Australia in the final by nine runs. They also made history in the UK by clean-sweeping England by 3-0 in an ODI series that took place after CWG. It was their first series triumph against England at their home territory.

In the Women's Asia Cup after that in month of October, India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by eight wickets to clinch their seventh title.

Recently, the first-ever edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) also took place, which saw Indian international/domestic players playing against and with big international players from other nations. In a thrilling final, Mumbai Indians clinched the first-ever WPL by defeating Delhi Capitals in a thriller by seven wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor