Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals due to injury

The 26-year-old India National Cricket Team right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna who plays for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL, has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to an injury, as per reports.Prasidh Krishna suffered a back injury last September that ruled him out of action for an extended period of time. He sustained the injury on the eve of India A’s three-match unofficial Test series against New Zealand A and Shardul Thakur replaced him in the squad.

Notably, Prasidh Krishna last played for India National Cricket Team during the India tour of Zimbabwe 2022 in August. Overall, he has played 14 ODIs for the Men In Blue and has bagged 25 wickets at an average of 23.92, an economy of 5.32 and a strike rate of 26.9. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Prasidh Krishna, who was retained by the franchise for INR 10 crore, was expected to return to action in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), which is likely to begin in April.

However, it seems like he will not be able to participate in the marquee T20 league for the inaugural champions. As per reports, Prasidh Krishna will take at least 6-8 months to recover after undergoing surgery.In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna bagged 19 wickets for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 17 games at an average of 29.00, an economy of 8.29, and a strike rate of 21.00.