Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer Named in Mumbai's Probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 9, 2024): The Senior Selection Committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has named a 28-player probable list for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The committee, led by Chairman Sanjay Patil, alongside Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar, and Vikrant Yeligeti, selected the squad ahead of the tournament's start on November 23.

The list features notable names like ace batter Prithvi Shaw, who has been absent from the ongoing Ranji Trophy Round 5 clash. Senior batter Ajinkya Rahane has also been included, alongside other prominent players such as Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Shams Mulani. However, star all-rounder Tanush Kotian has notably been excluded from the probables.

Here are the 28-man probables for Mumbai for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 in pointer format:

Prithvi Shaw

Ayush Mhatre

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Jay Bista

Shreeraj Gharat

Ajinkya Rahane

Shreyas Iyer

Suryansh Shedge

Ishan Mulchandani

Siddesh Lad

Hardik Tamore (WK)

Aakash Anand (WK)

Sairaj Patil

Akash Parkar

Shams Mulani

Himanshu Singh

Sagar Chhabria

Shardul Thakur

Mohit Avasthi

Sylvester Dsouza

Royston Dias

Yogesh Patil

Harsh Tanna

Irfan Umair

Vinayak Bhoir

Krutik Hanagavadi

Shashank Attarde

Juned Khan

Tournament Details: The 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will feature teams from across India, with Mumbai placed in Group E, alongside Goa, Kerala, Services, Maharashtra, and Nagaland. The tournament will begin on November 23, with the final scheduled for December 15. Mumbai's opening match will be against Goa, with the venue to be announced shortly.