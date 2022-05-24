Prithvi Shaw to lead Mumbai in Ranji Trophy knockouts, Shivam Dube left out after shoulder injury

Shivam Dube has been left out of the Mumbai squad for the Ranji knockouts. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said the 28-year-old all-rounder, who represented Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, is unavailable because of a shoulder injury. Prithvi Shaw has been named skipper.The squad does not feature Ajinkya Rahane, who has also been ruled out because of hamstring injury. The Salil Ankola selection committee has included young Musheer Khan, a prolific performer in the age-group cricket, along with his elder brother of Sarfaraz Khan in the 21-member squad.

Mumbai play Uttarakhand in the quarterfinals from June 6 to 10 in Bangalore. The other quarterfinal line-ups are Bengal vs Jharkhand, Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh and Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh.Other young batters, including Armann Jaffer and Yashasvi Jaiswal have also been named in the squad along with veteran wicket-keeper batter Aditya Tare.The bowling attack is led by experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and has all-rounder Shams Mulani and pacer Tushar Deshpande.Shreyas Iyer will be on national duty for the T20 series against South Africa.

Squad: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Roystan Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan