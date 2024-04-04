Molestation Charges Against Prithvi Shaw: Court Directs Police to Investigate Accusation Against India Batsman

A Mumbai court has instructed the police to consider social media influencer Sapna Gill's accusation of molestation against Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals team member, Prithvi Shaw. However, the court rejected Sapna's request for action against the police for failing to register an FIR (First Information Report) against the Delhi Capitals opener following her complaint

The Metropolitan Magistrate SC Tayde has urged the police to submit the report of its investigation by June 19.For the unversed, Gill had accused Shaw of molesting her at a pub in the suburban area of Andheri (Mumbai). However, Shaw vehemently denied the allegations.The social media influencer, who is currently on bail, was taken into police custody after an attack on the Mumbai cricketer. The brawl happened over an argument related to clicking selfies.

Following her bail, Gill went to the Airport police station in Andheri to lodge a complaint against the 24-year-old for alleged molestation.After being denied the FIR, she moved to the magistrate court.In her complaint against Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav, filed with the help of advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Desh, the social media influencer tried to get the FIR registered under IPL sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354 (molestation) and 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).Contrary to Sapna's claim, the police had mentioned that it did not find any evidence that could suggest that Shaw had molested her.After the examination of the CCTV footage of the incident, the police could confirm that Sapna was seen chasing Prithvi's car with a baseball bat in her hand and that she had broken the glass of his car. Even the witnesses confirmed that no one had molested Sapna, the police had mentioned in a statement.