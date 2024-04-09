Prithvi Shaw Shares Glimpse of His New Home in Mumbai's Bandra (See Pics)

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw achieved his dream of owning a house in Mumbai's upscale Bandra area during the 2024 IPL season.

Shaw shared his excitement on social media, posting a before-and-after photo of his new home. One slide showed him inside the under-construction property, while the others showcased the finished product. Shaw's new abode boasts a warm and inviting atmosphere with stylish interiors.

In a heartfelt caption, Shaw described how he had dreamt of owning this place and is finally living his dream. "Turning the key to my own place is a special feeling," he wrote on Instagram. "The journey from dreaming about this moment to living it has been surreal. I'm so grateful to have found my own slice of paradise! Let the good times roll! Special thanks to the team behind this wonderful design and interiors."

The Mumbai native gained early recognition as a prodigy, scoring over 500 runs in school cricket before captaining India in the U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018. While his time with the national team has been limited, Shaw has been a key figure in the Delhi franchise's batting lineup in the IPL. Shaw was dropped midway through the 2023 IPL due to a batting slump. He didn't feature in the first two matches for DC in the 17th edition of the IPL but made a sensational comeback in their third game.

On his return, Shaw smashed a quickfire 43 off 27 balls against CSK, propelling his team to a 191-run total and their first win of the season by 20 runs. He provided DC with an aggressive start against KKR with a strike rate of 142.86 before being dismissed for 10 runs in their 273-run chase. Shaw then notched up his first fifty of IPL 2024 with a 66-run knock of 40 deliveries against Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium.