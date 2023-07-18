Prithvi Shaw’s county stint for Northamptonshire delayed

Team India batter Prithvi Shaw's stint for Northamptonshire in county cricket has been delayed due to visa issues.Earlier this month, reports emerged that Shaw has signed a deal with Northamptonshire for the remainder of the county season. He is also expected to be part of the Royal London One-Day Cup, which begins in August.

Prithvi Shaw will be hoping to receive his visa soon and he travels to the UK for his county stint. He has fallen down the pecking order for India and a good performance in England can turn the situation around for him. Playing for Northamptonshire will make the batsman the fifth Indian to be part of the 2022-23 season after Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Ajinkya Rahane (Leicestershire), Arshdeep Singh (Kent) and Navdeep Saini (Worcestershire).